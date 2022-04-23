What's happening...

04/23 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion audio review: Moose vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina De Reinas Title, Jonah vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey for the X Division Title, Jay White vs. Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin

April 23, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event: Moose vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina De Reinas Title, Jonah vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey for the X Division Title, Jay White vs. Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin, and more (35:35)…

Click here for the April 23 Impact Wrestling Rebellion audio review. 

