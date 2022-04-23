Impact Wrestling Rebellion Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 23, 2022 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Vote for the best match Moose vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary for the Knockouts Championship Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey for the X Division Championship Elimination match for the Impact Tag Titles Jay White vs. Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin Jonah vs. Tomohiro Ishii Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Bey Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay for the Knockouts Tag Titles pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsimpact wrestlingimpact wrestling rebellion
