Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Bound For Glory go-home show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

October 21, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Mickie James vs. Savannah Evans.

-Alex Zayne vs. Trey Miguel.

-David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Chris Bey and Hikuleo.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and has W Morrissey vs. Jake Something. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on Christian Cage at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Slammiversary 2021 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.

