06/11 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett discuss WWE Backlash, NJPW returning, the death of Mr. Wrestling II, NXT and AEW, and more

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE Backlash predictions, NJPW returning next week and fans return next month, the death of Mr. Wrestling II, a breakdown of last night’s NXT and AEW Dynamite television shows, and more (107:05)…

