WWE Smackdown preview: Elimination Chamber go-home show, back on USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Men’s Elimination Chamber entrants Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, and Jey Uso meet

-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Carmelo Hayes holds an open challenge for the U.S. Championship

-Solo Sikoa vs. Uncle Howdy

-Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae

-Oba Femi vs. The Miz

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home show will be live from Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).