What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: Elimination Chamber go-home show, back on USA Network

February 27, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Men’s Elimination Chamber entrants Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, and Jey Uso meet

-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Carmelo Hayes holds an open challenge for the U.S. Championship

-Solo Sikoa vs. Uncle Howdy

-Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae

-Oba Femi vs. The Miz

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home show will be live from Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.