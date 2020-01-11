WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.503 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.413 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.679 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.326 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown performed well in the first hour before dropping to a fairly common second hour number. Hour one topped the night in the adults 18-49 demographic on network television, and both hours led the 18-49 male demographic. The final numbers for Friday Night Smackdown will be available on Monday.



