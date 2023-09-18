What's happening...

WWE Raw results (9/18): Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

September 18, 2023

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,582)
Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
Aired live September 18, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with Cody Rhodes making his entrance for the opening match and being introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett checked in on commentary and hyped the Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso match as the main event of the show. They hyped the previously advertised matches and also noted that Becky Lynch would defend her newly won NXT Championship.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.