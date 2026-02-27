AEW Dynamite rating: Did Mile High Madness boost the numbers?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 633,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 692,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 589,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo (the second hour ran against the State of the Union Address). One year ago, the February 26, 2025, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 598,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.