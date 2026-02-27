WWE Smackdown results (2/27): Powell’s live review of a meeting with the men’s Elimination Chamber entrants, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,384)

Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center

Simulcast live February 27, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a chaotic shot of Jey Uso being loaded into an ambulance while Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis, Cody Rhodes, and additional wrestlers and security guards stood by. Jacob Fatu accompanied Jey in the ambulance. Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams were shown amongst the wrestlers and they ended up jawing at one another.

“Four letters, one word, Drew,” WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said while walking down the stairs past fans inside the arena. McIntyre said he had nothing to do with what happened to Jey. McIntyre hopped the barricade and entered the ring while he spoke of checking out the competition in the Elimination Chamber.

Aldis walked out with security. Aldis recalled telling McIntyre not to get involved. Aldis told McIntyre to go to his office because there were 20 wrestlers backstage who wanted to tear him apart.

Cody Rhodes made his entrance while McIntyre left the ring and hopped the barricade. Cody wanted to fight. McIntyre teased fighting him, then asked why he should. He said Aldis told him to leave, so he was going to leave.

Cody said McIntyre’s entire title reign has been spent running like a little bitch. Cody recalled McIntyre saying there would be no rematches. Cody started to talk about winning the Elimination Chamber match and getting his title shot, but he was interrupted by music.

Randy Orton made his entrance and said what happened to Jey Uso sucked, and he felt bad for him, but his only concern was winning the Elimination Chamber match and beating McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Orton entered the ring and started to address Cody, but he was cut off by music.

Trick Williams made his entrance and stood in the entrance aisle. He said Bruno Mars shouted him out on his new album. Trick said he could bring something new to the menu, but he was interrupted.

Je-Von Evans came out, and then he and Trick entered the ring. Evans said he was there to win the Chamber and beat Orton’s record for being the youngest world champion.

LA Knight came out wearing Trick’s white coat before he tossed it aside. Knight entered the ring and said he heard a lot of big talk. Knight spoke of winning the Elimination Chamber and the WWE Championship. “Because everybody’s saying,” Knight said before Williams added, “Whoop that Trick.”

Knight confirmed what Trick said and then punched him. Trick and Knight fought to the back. In the ring, Orton dropped Evans with an RKO. Orton stood up, and then he and Cody looked at one another before Orton made his exit…

Wade Barrett checked in on commentary and sent things backstage to Cathy Kelley, who said Jey Uso’s spot in the Elimination Chamber match was in question.

Tiffany Stratton, who was interviewed by Kelley, said what happened to Jey sucked. She started to talk about winning the Elimination Chamber match when Asuka and Kairi Sane interrupted her. Asuka and Stratton exchanged words…

Joe Tessitore checked in from the broadcast table with Wade Barrett. Tessitore spoke while backstage/arrival shots aired of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, their challengers Nia Jax and Lash Legend, Oba Femi, and his opponent The Miz…

Solo Sikoa made his entrance with Uncle Howdy’s lantern… [C]

Powell’s POV: An attention-grabbing opening segment. Writing Jey Uso out of the match makes sense. He was only in the match because Bronson Reed got hurt in their qualifying match, and the company had to call an audible. And while Jey would have been fine in the match, the only heel would have been Trick Williams, who is more popular than some of the babyfaces. It will be interesting to see how they determine a replacement for Jey. On a side note, two hours before showtime, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 10,673 with 10,266 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 22,090.

Highlights aired of Uncle Howdy’s video from last week in which he said he would come to the ring alone, and questioned whether Solo would do the same… Uncle Howdy made his entrance…

1. Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa. Both wrestlers started the match without anyone in their respective corners. The lantern was on the ringside podium where title belts are usually placed. A few minutes into the match, Solo ran Howdy aggressively into the middle turnbuckle pad before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Solo hit a top rope splash for a near fall. Solo expressed surprise over not getting the pin. A “Let’s go, Howdy” chant broke out. Solo set up for Sister Abigail and kissed Howdy’s head, but Howdy put him in the Mandible Claw. Solo broke the hold by hitting the Samoan Spike, which left Howdy down in the corner. Solo hit two hip attacks. He went for a third, but Howdy cut him off and hit Sister Abigail for the win.

Uncle Howdy beat Solo Sikoa in 10:15.

After the match, Howdy went to ringside and grabbed the lantern. Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo emerged from the timekeeper’s area. Talla booted Howdy and took the lantern. Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross ran out to check on Howdy…

Backstage, Nick Aldis told Drew McIntyre that his opponent would be set after the Elimination Chamber. Aldis told him to stay home and stay out of trouble. McIntyre spoke of his long-time relationship with Aldis and said they are on the same page.

Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory showed up while McIntyre was leaving. Heyman suggested to Aldis that Logan Paul take Jey Uso’s place in the Elimination Chamber match. Logan flexed his bicep in Aldis’s face and told him to kiss it, while adding, “You have my consent.” Logan said it was Aldis’s loss after he declined.

Aldis mentioned the interesting timing of The Vision showing up just moments after Jey Uso was hauled off in an ambulance. Theory got in Aldis’s face, but Heyman calmed him down. Aldis said adding Logan to the match was an interesting proposition, but he had to make some calls… [C]

Cathy Kelley interviewed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in a backstage area. Ripley said her focus was on retaining the tag team titles tonight. Sky said Ripley would win the Elimination Chamber match on Saturday. Ripley said they were on the same page and had each other’s backs.

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill showed up and told Ripley that no one would have her back inside the Elimination Chamber, which should be her focus. Jade said, hopefully Ripley doesn’t hurt herself during the tag match and then walked away…

Backstage, Aldis wrapped up a call when Jacob Fatu returned. Fatu said all fingers pointed at Drew McIntyre for the attack on Jey. Fatu made a pitch to replace Jey in the Elimination Chamber match. Aldis said he would consider it, but he had to make more calls…

Tiffany Stratton made her entrance… [C] Damian Priest’s NXT Origins video package aired… Tessitore hyped NXT Stand & Deliver for April 4 in St. Louis…

Alba Fyre pushed Chelsea Green’s wheelchair to ringside. Jelly Roll was shown in the crowd. Tessitore stood up and greeted Jelly Roll and praised him for losing 275-pounds.

Powell’s POV: Where was Jelly Roll when Jey Uso was attacked?!?

Asuka and Kairi Sane made their entrance. Asuka had a mic and said she’s smart, so she wasn’t going to wrestle before her Elimination Chamber match. Asuka said Sane would face Stratton instead…

2. Tiffany Stratton vs. Kairi Sane (w/Asuka). Chelsea Green sat in on commentary while Alba Fyre stood next to her. Sane took advantage of Asuka’s distraction by hitting Stratton with a spinning back fist. Sane ran Stratton into the ring post. [C]

[Hour Two] Sane performed a double stomp from the top rope on Stratton for a near fall. Stratton came back with a basement dropkick for a near fall of her own. Both women fought on the apron until Sane hit a DDT.

Back in the ring, Sane went up top for her finisher, but Stratton shoved Sane off the ropes and onto Fyre at ringside. Green jawed at Stratton and stood up. Sane dove from the apron toward Stratton, who ducked, causing Sane to take out Green. Stratton got Sane back inside the ring and hit her with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win…

Tiffany Stratton beat Kairi Sane in 10:25.

Nick Aldis entered his office and found Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory waiting inside his office. Aldis said he spoke with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, and Logan would get his chance in the Chamber. Aldis added “if” Logan could beat Jacob Fatu. Heyman was upset, but Logan expressed confidence…

The Miz made his entrance for his match with Oba Femi… [C] Tessitore ran through the Elimination Chamber schedule, and then he and Aldis announced Jacob Fatu vs. Logan Paul in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match as the main event… Oba Femi made his entrance…

3. Oba Femi vs. The Miz. The bell rang, and Miz rolled out of the ring. Miz got a mic and said they didn’t have to fight. When he was about to return, Oba stepped on his hand and told him to get his own mic. Miz obliged and then spoke about how he wanted to take Oba under his wing.

“Oba Femi, let me be your Undertaker,” Miz said. Oba said he didn’t see the resemblance, but Miz did look like a dead man to him. Miz continued to make his pitch by saying he would have everyone chanting Oba’s name. Oba pointed out the crowd chants and said he didn’t need Miz’s help with that. Oba polled the crowd on whether he should join Miz.

“Mike, you’re dying tonight,” Oba said. Miz said they could use this as a teachable moment. He said he would show Oba how to be the bigger man and walk away. Oba stopped him. Miz hit him, but Oba put him down with a clothesline. Miz avoided a charging Oba, who crashed into the corner. Oba shook it off and finished Miz with the Fall From Grace moments later.

Oba Femi beat The Miz in 4:55.

Powell’s POV: I wrote the result line before the match started, but I would have lost money had there been an over/under on the match time.

Backstage, U.S. Champion Carmelo Hayes spotted Ilja Dragunov and said he thought they were supposed to have a match. Ilja said he hasn’t been successful lately and didn’t deserve the title shot. Dragunov said he would let Hayes know when the time is right. He encouraged him to show everyone that he is Him. Hayes wasn’t having it. He told Dragunov that if he didn’t take his shot, someone else would. Hayes made his entrance for his open challenge… [C]

Matt Cardona made his entrance to a flat reaction…

4. Carmelo Hayes vs. Matt Cardona for the U.S. Championship. Both wrestlers fought on the apron. Hayes elbowed Cardona, who fell to the floor. Hayes dove toward Cardona, who moved, and then Hayes crashed on the broadcast table. [C]

Cardona performed a double underhook into a powerbomb for a near fall. Moments later, Cardona caught Hayes on the top rope and pulled him down with a huracanrana. A short time later, Cardona hit the Rough Ryder for another near fall. Hayes came back with the First 48 and got the three count.

Carmelo Hayes beat Matt Cardona to retain the U.S. Championship.

Afterward, Cardona raised Hayes’s arm before exiting the ring…

Powell’s POV: An ice-cold reaction to Cardona’s entrance. The match was solid, but there was no mystery regarding the outcome.

R-Truth, Apollo Crews, Rey Fenix, Angel, Berto, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Axiom, and Nathan Frazer were standing next to the mystery crate. Truth had a homemade ESPN booth next to the crate, and he walked the wrestlers through how to access ESPN Unlimited.

Candice LeRae wheeled a comatose Johnny Gargano on a production crate while saying that her match was coming up. The wrestlers mocked Gargano.

Kit Wilson showed up and said that Gargano showing vulnerability was a strength rather than a weakness. He called them toxic, and some fans said the word along with him. The wrestlers laughed at Wilson…

Candice LeRae made her entrance. She stopped and went back to get Johnny Gargano, who kept his head down while walking slowly toward the ring… [C] Footage aired of Royce Keys getting emotional during his appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast…

Powell’s POV: Kit Wilson approves of that Keys’ podcast clip.

Jordynne Grace made her entrance to a weak reaction from the live crowd while LeRae checked on her husband, who was lying on the broadcast table…

5. Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae (w/Sad Sack Husband Johnny Gargano). There was a light “Let’s go, Jordynne” chant. Gargano sat on the broadcast table and got to his feet. He kept his head down and walked away from the ring. Grace hit a distracted LeRae with an uppercut and a pump-handle German Suplex for the win…

Jordynne Grace beat Candice LeRae in 3:50.

Powell’s POV: Beating a distracted LeRae didn’t do anything for Grace, nor did it wake up the dead crowd.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Raquel Rodriguez, who said she and Liv Morgan being world champions would mean that Judgment Day runs the company.

WWE Champion Jade Cargill interrupted Rodriguez and said she would embarrass her if they should meet for her title at WrestleMania.

Michin and B-Fab showed up after Rodriguez walked away. Michin said everyone is after Jade’s title, including her. “Well, if you’re going to do something, then do it,” Jade said. Michin was about to step up, but B-Fab told her that she’d get her chance…

Tessitore hyped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match… [C]

[Hour Three] A video package recapped the AJ Styles tribute on Raw, along with Undertaker telling him that he’ll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame…

Jacob Fatu was warming up backstage when Cody Rhodes approached him. Cody said it might sound funny, but he hoped to see him in the Elimination Chamber.

Sami Zayn entered the picture while Cody was walking away. Cody stopped. Zayn offered him a handshake, which Cody accepted before leaving. Zayn approached Fatu and asked him how Jey was doing. Fatu said it wasn’t looking too good for Jey.

Zayn said he knew he didn’t attack Jey, but he wasn’t sure he could say the same about Fatu. Zayn said it looked funny that Fatu was there when Jey went down, and then he went right to Nick Aldis about getting a second chance to qualify. Fatu told Zayn that he better be very careful when it came to what he said next. Zayn asked if he’d end up in the hospital with Jey. Zayn said Fatu wasn’t the only one screwed by Drew McIntyre.

Fatu got worked up and said that he and Cody both took Claymore Kicks from McIntyre while it seemed like McIntyre was trying to help Zayn win their qualifying match. Zayn apologized and said Fatu deserves a second chance. He told him to go win it for Jey. Fatu walked away. Zayn pushed a table over and looked stressed out…

Powell’s POV: Zayn came out of this strong backstage segment looking like the prime suspect. I wonder if he’ll play a part in the finish of tonight’s main event.

Entrances for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match took place…

6. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Ring announcer Mark Nash delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. The challengers grabbed the champions by their legs and swung them into the ringside barricade before an early break. [C]

Ripley took a hot tag and performed a huracanrana on Jax and then dropped Legend with a step-up enzuigiri. Ripley missile dropkicked Jax before covering her for a two count. Ripley was going to tag out, but Legend pulled Sky off the apron. Sky ran Legend into the ring steps.

Jax put Ripley down and set up on the middle rope for her finisher, but Ripley got up and powerbombed her for a near fall. Ripley sent Jax to the floor and then performed a cannonball dive off the apron. [C]

Legend launched Sky toward Jax, and Sky went for a DDT, but she couldn’t stick the landing. Sky regrouped and hit Jax with a suicide dive moments later. Back in the ring, Sky hit Over The Moonsault on Legend and had her beat, but Jax broke it up. Jax hit the Annihilator on Sky. Legend covered Sky, but Ripley broke up the pin.

Ripley tagged in and threw a kick at Legend before headbutting Jax. Ripley hit the Riptide on Jax, but Legend put her down with the Lash Extension and pinned her. Pyro shot off as the new champions were heading toward the back…

“The Irresistible Forces” Nia Jax and Lash Legend defeated Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in 18:20 to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: Well, that frees up Ripley if they wanted to get the tag team titles off of her before she challenges for a singles championship at WrestleMania. By the way, the live crowd came back to life for that match.

Backstage, Alexa Bliss found Charlotte Flair eating a pint of ice cream while holding two more cartons. Flair said there are new tag team champions. “It’s fine, it’s totally fine,” Flair said. Bliss brought up being in the Elimination Chamber. Flair said it’s really fine. She said her best friend might be going to WrestleMania, and she couldn’t think of “a finer situation.”

Kiana James and Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia entered the picture. James mocked Flair for claiming that she was fine. James also said she and Giulia would win all the gold.

Jade Cargill entered the room and said she was just there to tell her competition good luck going into the Elimination Chamber…

Backstage, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo approached Nick Aldis. Solo asked what Aldis would do about the Wyatt Sicks. Aldis bought up the MFT’s actions and said they haven’t defended the tag team titles enough. Aldis said they would determine the new number one contenders on next week’s Smackdown. Solo said to bring them all…

Tessitore hyped the main event… [C]

Cathy Kelley interviewed new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Jax boasted about how many times she’s held the titles. Legend said they were going to throw a party on next week’s Smackdown. Jax told Kelley that she’s not invited to the party…

The broadcast team set up an Elimination Chamber video on CM Punk at various Chicago milestones…

Randy Orton was walking backstage when Aleister Black and Zelina approached him. Black wondered if the Black Mass woke up something inside of Orton. Black said he hoped Orton would use it well. Orton said Black thinks he knows what’s going on in his head, but Orton doesn’t know what’s going on in his own head. Orton said he would find Black after the Chamber. “Of course you will, because we planned it that way,” Black said…

Logan Paul made his entrance for the main event with Paul Heyman and Austin Theory… [C]

Tessitore said WrestleMania will start at 5CT/6ET and the first hour of night one will be broadcast on ESPN2, and the first hour of night two will be broadcast on ESPN… Jacob Fatu made his entrance…

7. Logan Paul (w/Paul Heyman, Austin Theory) vs. Jacob Fatu for the final spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match. Theory distracted Fatu long enough for Logan to hit him from behind to start the match. Fatu battled back and was in offensive control going into the final break. [C]

Fatu shoved Logan off the ropes and then went for a Swanton, but Logan put his knees up. Logan followed up with a Blockbuster and overshot a springboard moonsault for a near fall. Barrett wisely used Logan’s overshooting the springboard moonsault to explain why he was unable to pin Fatu.

Fatu caught Heyman on the apron and grabbed him by the collar while the referee was between them. Logan hit Fatu with a low blow and followed up with a top rope splash for a near fall.

The mystery masked man showed up at ringside and superkicked Theory. Logan went to the floor and hit the masked man. He removed the mask, and it was… someone Tessitore said he’d never seen before. Security escorted the man backstage.

Logan returned to the ring and was hit with a pop-up Samoan Drop. Fatu set up for his finisher on the ropes, but Drew McIntyre appeared at ringside and hit him with the WWE Championship belt. Logan rolled up Fatu and got the three count while McIntyre sat on the floor with his back against the ring steps.

Logan Paul defeated Jacob Fatu in 11:20 to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.

Logan celebrated with Heyman and Theory at ringside while the executive producer credits were shown…

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett predicted during today’s Dot Net Weekly that Logan Paul would end up replacing Jey Uso in the Elimination Chamber. It really needed to be a heel given that Trick Williams is technically the only heel going into the match and, again, he’s more popular than some of the babyfaces. McIntyre costing Fatu the match could also be another step toward the popular prediction of a Triple Threat with McIntyre vs. Cody vs. Fatu for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Overall, they lost the live crowd for a couple of matches, but the Chamber qualifier and the tag team title change made this a show worth watching. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Smackdown for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

Join me for WWE Elimination Chamber coverage on Saturday night.