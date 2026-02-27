WWE Smackdown preview: The card for next week’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend hold a celebration

-New No. 1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Titles will be determined

Powell’s POV: Nick Aldis told The MFT during Friday’s Smackdown that the new No. 1 contenders would be determined, but he did offer any specifics. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).