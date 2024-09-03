NXT TV results (9/3): Moore’s review of Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. The Rascalz vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live September 3, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Highlights from the NXT No Mercy PLE aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Trick Williams made his entrance. He said he’s not here to talk, he’s here to finish this. Trick called out Dunne. Instead, NXT Champion Ethan Page made his entrance. He said he’s so sorry he’s not Pete Dunne, but he’s NXT Champion All Ego Ethan Page. Page mocked Trick for having to raise Page’s arm. Page talked about deserving to opening the show when defending the title. Page then mocked Trick for only defending his title once.

Trick told Page to put on some clothes and shut up. Trick talked about how he called Page’s match down the middle. He said he’s coming for his title soon, but for now he has unfinished business. Page talked about Trick saying it’s “your” title. Page said he’s the one who’s defending the title in Chicago at the CW debut. Page said he’d be surprised if Trick even makes it on the card at Chicago. Pete Dunne tried to blindside Trick, but Trick saw it coming. Security Guards ran out to pull apart both men…

Hank and Tank were hyping each other up backstage. Gallus showed up to talk trash to Hank and Tank. Referees ran in to get in between both teams. The cameras then showed Jaida Parker arriving backstage. Nyx, Henley, and Jayne showed up to talk smack to Parker…

Trey Miguel and TNA X Division Champion Zach Wentz made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Standard open to the show, but it’s always good to give Ethan Page TV time to show how important he is. He’s really good at generating heat, so why not use him as much as possible. Trick Williams is in an interesting spot these days because he’s not even the 1a babyface as WWE has really put the machine behind Joe Hendry as the top protag of NXT.