NXT No Mercy poll results for the best match and overall show grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT No Mercy event received an A grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote.

-43 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship. Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry for the NXT Championship with Trick Williams as special referee finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade and John Moore gave it a B grade in his same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I agree with the readers’ choice for best match. Last year’s NXT No Mercy was held on September 30 and received an A grade from 67 percent of the voters. Our poll results for WWE Bash in Berlin will be released on Wednesday. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.