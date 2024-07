CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE.com has removed Ricochet from the active roster page. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reports that Ricochet’s deal expired on June 30, meaning he is officially a free agent as of today.

Powell’s POV: All signs point to Ricochet signing with AEW. He owns the Ricochet name and therefore will be able to use it wherever he goes next.