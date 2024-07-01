07/01 Pro Wrestling Boom Live (Episode 315): Powell and Plichta on AEW Forbidden Door and the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Sean Plichta (filling in for co-host Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame). Powell and Plichta took live calls coming out of the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The next live edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be on Monday, July 8 coming out of the WWE Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave events…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 315) with guest co-host Sean Plichta.

