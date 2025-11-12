AEW Dynamite preview: Blood & Guts matches, Falls Count Anywhere match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match

-Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Sky Blue vs. Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Jamie Hayter, and Harley Cameron in a Blood & Guts match

-Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Pac, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Blood & Guts match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live tonight from Greensboro, North Carolina, at First Horizon Coliseum, and is listed as running for 2.5 hours. Jake Barnett and I are swapping live coverage this week, so join me for my live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).