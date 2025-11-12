NXT TV preview (NYC reports needed): Gold Rush night two to feature four title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Tuesday, November 25 edition of the NXT television show.

-Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee in a Triple Threat for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-Zaria vs. Fallon Henley in the finals of a tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Speed Championship

-Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy for the Evolve Championship

-Kendal Grey vs. Lainey Reed for the Evolve Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: NXT Gold Rush night two will be taped on Tuesday in New York, New York, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping via dotnetjason@gmil.com. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).