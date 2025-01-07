Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match, The Rock, John Cena, Hulk Hogan

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: A hot match with a clean finish to close out the first edition of Raw on Netflix. This felt like a big premium live event match and both wrestlers came through with strong performances. It will be interesting to see if losing to Punk drives the Rollins character to a dark place and a heel turn. Rollins and Drew McIntyre have even more in common now that Rollins took a big loss to Punk.

Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match for the Ula Fala: This was more straight forward than I anticipated. Sure, there was outside interference from Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and even Kevin Owens that was countered by Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes, but I’m surprised that it was as simple as Reigns winning the match and regaining the Ula Fala. I didn’t really buy into the possibility of Paul Heyman turning and joining Solo’s Bloodline, but I was waiting for The Rock to turn on his cousin and take the Ula Fala for himself. There was a long staredown between Rock and Roman that was followed by a bro handshake and a hug. What comes next for Roman? How will Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga react to Sikoa losing the Ula Fala? After all, Solo stating that there are consequences for losing is the reason his version of The Bloodline started in the first place.

John Cena speech: Cena teased that he would not be going after his 17th world championship. And then he fired up the crowd by talking about the possibility of winning the Royal Rumble or an Elimination Chamber match or even a Money in the Bank contract to earn another title shot after all. It seems like a lock that Cena will be challenging for a world championship at some point, but I’m looking forward to seeing how they get there.

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match for the Women’s World Championship: The feud overstayed its welcome, so it was good to see Ripley regain her championship. Hopefully she can just move on and we can avoid an endless series of rematches. The problem is that creative hasn’t taken the time to build up anyone in the Raw women’s division to feel like a threat to beat Ripley. Will Charlotte Flair return to the Raw brand? Will someone move over from Smackdown via the transfer window?

Hulk Hogan booed: Did company officials get the message or will they continue to prop up Hogan as an adored legend despite the boos and the mainstream news stories they generated? The money the company is bringing in from having Hogan’s beer logo on their ring canvas leads me to believe that we haven’t seen the last of him on WWE television.

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre: More of an in the middle. The match was well worked, but the crowd went crazy for Jey’s entrance only to get as quiet during the match as they were all night. Did the fans get a contact high from whatever Travis Scott was smoking? Anyway, Jey going over left me wondering if McIntyre is Smackdown bound via the transfer window. Or perhaps he and Seth Rollins will be further proof that misery loves company.

Netflix premiere: WWE gave an incredible amount of hype to Raw’s debut on Netflix and then came through with a show that felt like a major happening. They had important matches, their own big name legends appear, and a slew of celebrities in attendance. Holding the show at the new and highly impressive Intuit Dome was a great touch. All of this gave the first Raw on Netflix a big event feel. But none of it would have mattered if there were major issues with the live stream. Fortunately, that was not an issue. The picture looked great, it was easy to rewind, the closed captioning worked, and viewers could start from the beginning if they started watching the show late.

WWE Raw Misses

The Rock: Don’t get me wrong, the crowd was thrilled to see Rock and it’s always a big deal when he appears on WWE television. But I came away from his segments feeling like I somehow missed several weeks of WWE television. What happened to The Final Boss? Why is he suddenly pals with Cody Rhodes? What about the story that Rock gave something to Cody while telling him not to break his heart again? It would be different if the broadcast team and Cody acted baffled by the Rock’s behavior, but Cody was friendly with Rock, and the broadcast team never questioned his about face. Did WrestleMania XL actually happen or did we all experience some sort of mass hallucination?