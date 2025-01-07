AEW Collision rating for the first show of 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 345,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. There was no Collision on December 28 due to the Worlds End pay-per-view. The December 21 edition of Collision averaged 635,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating. The bigger than average numbers for that episode are attributable to a college football playoff game that served as the show’s lead-in. The December 14 edition of Collision averaged 246,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating while running opposite WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. One year earlier, the January 6, 2024 edition of AEW Collision delivered 402,000 viewers with a 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic.