WWE Smackdown rating: The first edition of 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.528 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.436 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.41 rating. One year earlier, the January 5, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.465 million viewers and a 0.67 rating.