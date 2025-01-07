WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The card for the next PLE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, 26 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: 30 TBA)

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Championship

Powell’s POV: The WWE Championship and the classic winged eagle title belt will both hang above the ring during the ladder match. Join me for my live review as the event streams on Peacock. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons)