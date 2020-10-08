AEW Dynamite viewership for the dog collar match opposite VP Debate

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 753,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 866,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 19th in the 18-49 demographic with a .31 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 639,000 viewers and a .16 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. Both shows faced strong competition from the U.S. Vice Presidential Debate that started at the top of each show’s second hour.



