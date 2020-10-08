NXT TV viewership coming out of NXT Takeover 31 opposed by VP Debate

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 639,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 732,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 56th with a .16 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW won the Wednesday night battle with 753,000 viewers on TNT and a .31 in the 18-49 demo. Both shows faced strong competition from the U.S. Vice Presidential Debate that started at the top of each show’s second hour.



