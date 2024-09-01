What's happening...

NXT No Mercy lineup (live coverage tonight): Five title matches set for tonight’s premium live event

September 1, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held tonight in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena.

-Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry for the NXT Championship with Trick Williams as special referee

-Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Andre Chase and Ridge Holland vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship

-Kelani Jordan vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of NXT No Mercy as the show streams on Peacock with the main card starting at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

