WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Draft begins, three matches advertised, new segment announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Big E vs. Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

-The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens.

-Otis will defend his Money in the Bank contract in court.

Powell’s POV: The show will feature night one of the 2020 WWE Draft, which will conclude on Monday’s Raw. Smackdown be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for me live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.



