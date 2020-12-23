MLW Fusion preview: The Opera Cup tournament final

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Low Ki vs. Tom Lawlor in the finals of the Opera Cup tournament.

-The Dirty Blondes in action.

Powell's POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET.