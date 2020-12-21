WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the post TLC edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison in a six-man Street Fight.

-Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Jeff Hardy and Riddle.

-New WWE Women’s Tag Champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair open the show.

-Randy Orton comments on burning The Fiend alive.

Powell’s POV: WWE also appears to be advertising Charlotte Flair, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin for Raw Talk on WWE Network. Raw will be live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.