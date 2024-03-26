WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s WrestleMania XL go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-The Rock and Roman Reigns appear
-Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Judgment Day” Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in an eight-man tag match
Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.
