WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s WrestleMania XL go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-The Rock and Roman Reigns appear

-Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Judgment Day” Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in an eight-man tag match

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.