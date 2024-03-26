NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Sylvain Grenier, Mike Mondo

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a non-title match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Brutus Beefcake. The show airs at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.
-Last week’s NXT finished with a B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-Sylvain Grenier is 47.
-Mike Mondo (Mike Brendli) is 41.
