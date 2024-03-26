NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Sylvain Grenier, Mike Mondo

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a non-title match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Brutus Beefcake. The show airs at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.

-Last week’s NXT finished with a B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sylvain Grenier is 47.

-Mike Mondo (Mike Brendli) is 41.