By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw with CM Punk’s appearance, Cody Rhodes and The Rock, Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed, Andrade vs. Giovanni Vinci, Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae, Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh, and more (46:39)…

