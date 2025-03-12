Powell’s NXT Roadblock Hit List: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match, Oba Femi vs. Moose for the NXT Title, The Hardys vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the TNA Tag Team Titles

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Roadblock Hits

NXT Women’s Champion Giulia vs. NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match: A terrific main event that concluded with a clean finish. This was such a loaded show that any of its matches could have headlined standard editions of NXT, but they got it right by closing the show with this gem. NXT typically doesn’t stick with double champions for long, so I wonder if they will hold a tournament for the NXT Women’s North American Title.

Oba Femi vs. Moose for the NXT Championship: Two larger than life champions from two different promotions meeting for the first time in a title match. What’s not to like? Undertaker giving Oba the backstage endorsement packed a punch. It had to add to whatever pressure Oba was feeling heading into one of his biggest matches to date. Even so, he and Moose came through with a terrific big man battle. Oba continues to look like a future main roster main event player. Here’s hoping that we haven’t seen the last of Moose on NXT television.

Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez: Another strong match in what should be a great rivalry for years to come. Perez appears to be main roster bound, so this might be their last match together for the time being. If so, it will be worth the wait. Grace getting her win back from NXT Battleground was the right move, particularly if Perez is exiting NXT.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the TNA Tag Team Titles: A hot opening tag match with really good work from both teams. The outcome seemed fairly obvious given that only one set of tag team titles were on the line, but it was still cool to see NXT and TNA tag champions face one another. Will they run this back at Stand & Deliver with the NXT Tag Team Titles on the line?

Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page in a New York City street fight: I love this feud. Page is the best heel in NXT, and this feud has allowed Evans to show off an edgier side of his personality. This was a strong match that lived up to intense nature of their feud. The jury is still out on the heel faction that attacked Evans afterward, but that angle seems to point toward this being the end of Evans’ feud with Page. If so, they closed it on a high note.

NXT Roadblock Misses

None: An excellent show. The venue was cool and the live crowd created a great atmosphere. This looked like a premium live event level lineup on paper. Every match delivered and they all ended with clean finishes. Can NXT top this at Stand & Deliver? I’m not sure, but we are in for a treat if they do.