8/19 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre meet face to face, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya in a WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament match, Sheamus vs. Happy Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Riddick Moss for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash at the Castle

Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,200)

Live from Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

Aired August 19, 2022 on Fox

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee started the show on commentary, and they remarked on celebrated 1200 episodes of Smackdown. Ronda Rousey walked by the commentary table and then went into the ring for a promo.

She asked for the music to be cut, and said she paid her fine last week, and said she wouldn’t leave the ring until she’s reinstated. Ronda then demanded Pearce get out to the ring and lift her suspension. She reiterated that the show couldn’t start until she got what she wanted. Eventually Pearce walked out and said lifting her suspension was above his pay grade. He had security with him, and pleaded with her to listen to him, and asked her to leave the ring peacefully.

Ronda said she chose to leave peacefully last week and asked him not to make her choose violence tonight. The security guards walked into the ring and got bludgeoned and tossed around immediately. She applied an arm bar on the last terrified guard while Pearce begged her not to. Police were flagged down to the ring, and Ronda held up her hands for cuffs. They took her backstage and put her in a police car. She told Pearce “Nice haircut” as she was hauled away.

A GMC Yukon pulled up and Roman Reigns was let out. The crowd cheered as he made his way to the backstage area…[c]

My Take: Ronda had a majority portion of the crowd cheering for her. The crowd started chanting for Roman as soon as the Yukon pulled up, so his reaction will be interesting to gauge later. He’s far and away the biggest star in the company.

Natalya and Sonya Deville completed their entrance as the show returned from break. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai were seated behind the announce team. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) then made their entrance for the first match of the night.

1. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville: Gigi and Natalya started the match for their respective teams. Natalya pulled a taunting Gigi in for a roll up for a two count early on. Deville then tagged in and rolled her up again for a one count. She then landed a shoulder block and then a spear for a two count. Gigi botched a flying head scissors and then tagged in Jayne for a knee.

Deville turned things around and landed a series of kicks in the corner. Sonya charged at Jayne in the corner, but she moved and Deville crashed to the outside. Jayne dove at her on the floor. Natalya tried to get involved, but was shoved into the ring steps by both Dolin and Jayne…[c]

Bayley harassed the commentary team from the stands. Jayne landed a cannonball on Deville in the corner for a two count. Deville tried to make a tag, but was floored by a clothesline. Jayne attempted to apply a Sharpshooter, but Deville broke free with some punches. She made a hot tag to Natalya, who entered and landed a suplex and a side russian leg sweep. Natalya went for a sharpshooter, but Jayne escaped and Dolin landed a cheap shot from the apron.

Dolin tagged in and landed a clothesline, but Deville broke up the pinfall. She then sent Dolin to the floor. Jayne then sent Deville to the outside and they fought near Bayley and her crew. Deville was taken out by a kick. Natalya took down Dolin with a discus clothesline in the ring, and then Jayne made a blind tag. Natalya applied a sharpshooter to Dolin, but Jayne rolled her up out of the hold and stole a victory.

Toxic Attraction defeated Sonya Deville and Natalya at 8:48

After the match the announce team plugged the face to face between McIntyre and Reigns later. Sami Zayn was then shown backstage, and he approached Roman Reigns’ locker room, and was surprised to be told by the guard outside that Roman wanted to see him. He walked in the locker room and was told to sit down.

Roman asked him how things were going. Sami said he was repping the Bloodline, but Jey Uso had been on his case for weeks, and he even took a Claymore Kick to the face for him last week. He called him ungrateful, but then regretted saying it. Roman pretended to agree with him and told him to hang out for a second. Jey Uso rang up Roman, and Sami answered it after Roman asked him to.

Jey was irritated that Sami answered and was screaming at him. Sami explained that they had trouble at the border and wouldn’t be there tonight. Roman said that wasn’t good but asked Sami what he was doing tonight. Sami said he was in a contender’s match for the InterContinental Title, and Roman said it would look good in the Bloodline. Roman then asked Sami if he was still tight with KO, and he said they hadn’t talked in a minute, but they went way back. Roman told Sami to tell him that he doesn’t owe anybody, anything ever.

Sami agreed, and Roman told him good luck later…[c]

My Take: Other than the one botch, the women had a pretty good match. I have to imagine Raquel and Aliyah in the finals, since they’ll be a babyface team against the likely challengers of Sky and Kai. Roman and Sami had an interesting segment. I presume Owens and Zayn could end up being opposed to the Bloodline sooner than later. I assume the Usos can’t be in Canada because of their history with DUI.

A video package was shown that recapped Nakamura vs. Gunther from last week. Max and Maxine Dupri were in the ring with Maximum Male Models. Max started talking briefly, but was interrupted quickly by Hit Row. Max said this was a scheduled appearance for Maximum Male Models, and they weren’t MMM material. Top Dolla Dropkicked Mansoor, and Ashante tossed Mace to the floor. They then proceeded to deliver a musical performance. Maxine started dancing, and was pulled away by Max. There was pyro at the end. Pat McAfee was confused the entire time it was happening. The Fatal 5-Way for a shot at Gunther is up next…[c]

My Take: The crowd cheered after the musical performance, which is definitely better than the opposite.