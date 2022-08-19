What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Poll: Grade the August 19 edition

August 19, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.
WWE Friday Night Smackdown Poll: Grade the August 19 edition

 
pollcode.com free polls
Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne August 19, 2022 @ 9:20 pm

    The genius who set up the poll forgot to have it accept votes.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.