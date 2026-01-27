Braun Strowman hospitalized

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Braun Strowman announced Tuesday that he spent Monday night in the hospital. Strowman wrote on Instagram that he is dealing with an infection in his right knee. Check out his post below or via Instagram.

Powell’s POV: Strowman made some headlines recently due to his Everthing on the Menu show being renewed by USA Network. He has not wrestled since April 18, 2025. WWE released Strowman in a wave of roster cuts on May 9. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.

