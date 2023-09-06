WWE Payback poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 28 percent.

-Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a cage match won the best match of the night honors with 44 percent of the vote. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles finished a close second with 42 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show B- grades in our Payback audio review on Saturday night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. Check back later today for the poll results of the AEW All Out pay-per-view.