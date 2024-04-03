What's happening...

WWE wrestler kicked out of a hotel because staff thought she was a escort

April 3, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Chelsea Green claims she was kicked out of a hotel due because staff members thought she was an escort. Green told TMZ that she visited The Plaza’s Champagne Bar in New York on Tuesday afternoon when security guards told her to leave. Green posted about the incident on social media on Thursday and relayed more details to TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping that Green took a page out of her character’s playbook by going full Karen on the hotel staff members who ejected her.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom April 3, 2024 @ 6:41 pm

    I hope she asked to speak to a manager!!

    Reply

