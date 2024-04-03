WWE wrestler kicked out of a hotel because staff thought she was a escort

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Chelsea Green claims she was kicked out of a hotel due because staff members thought she was an escort. Green told TMZ that she visited The Plaza’s Champagne Bar in New York on Tuesday afternoon when security guards told her to leave. Green posted about the incident on social media on Thursday and relayed more details to TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping that Green took a page out of her character’s playbook by going full Karen on the hotel staff members who ejected her.