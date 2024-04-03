AEW Dynamite results (4/3): Powell’s live review of Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland contract signing, Young Bucks vs. Best Friends in an AEW Tag Title tourney match, Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 235)

Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center

Aired live April 3, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Excalibur checked in on commentary and then TNT Champion Adam Copeland made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts. Taz and Tony Schiavone were on commentary with Excalibur.

Copeland’s mic suffered from a bit of feedback to start. He said he was there to talk as Adam. He asked the fans if they were having fun. There was more feedback. “Live TV, baby,” Copeland said.

Copeland said there’s been “a lot of negative BS spewed this week.” Copeland said screw that. He said he wanted to talk about positives and added that there’s a lot of positives in pro wrestling. He said those who go on social media just to complain are still pro wrestling fans.

Copeland said he grew up a fan of the WWF. He said he also watched the NWA, Stampede Wrestling, BC Wrestling out of Vancouver, and Grand Prix Wrestling. Copeland said he knew he was closer to the end than the beginning and said he knew he wanted to be in AEW.

Copeland said he has been in some of the most phenomenal locker rooms of all-time and he would put up the AEW locker room against anyone. He said he came to AEW because he could face Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, FTR, The Young Bucks, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Malakai Black (he stared into the camera after saying Black’s name).

Copeland said his friends say it looks like he’s having a blast and he said he is. Copeland said he wasn’t knocking anyone else, but his time in AEW has been the most fun he’s had during his 32-year career. Copeland said he celebrates AEW and the fans cheered AEW.

Copeland said he celebrates the man who started AEW and that means the Bucks, Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan. Copeland said they are all fans. He said AEW has pushed the industry into a better place and gives more people a chance to do what they love for a living. Copeland said AEW makes pro wrestling better and more fun. “And AEW is where the best wrestle,” he said while looking into the camera.

Copeland said AEW was moving forward. He said there was a reason that Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, and he came to AEW. Copeland said he wanted to introduce a man who symbolizes everything AEW will be going forward.

Will Ospreay made his entrance after being introduced by Copeland. Ospreay entered the ring and looked at Copeland, who smiled and then they shook hands. Powerhouse Hobbs made his entrance with Don Callis…

Powell’s POV: Tell me that CM Punk’s comments got to you without saying that CM Punk’s comments got to you. Even so, it was a strong promo from the right guy just in terms of Copeland being a longtime WWE wrestler who joined AEW and never badmouthed his former employer. Here’s hoping that Copeland’s promo is a sign that AEW intends to turn down the temperature when it comes to the polarization of fans. Neither company is innocent when it comes to taking jabs, but Tony Khan has been especially vocal at times. I view it as counterproductive, so hopefully this is a start of a different approach. Either way, Copeland delivered a pro-AEW promo at a time when the company needed one.

1. Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Both wrestlers ended up at ringside where Hobbs slammed Ospreay on top of the ring steps. Hobbs picked up Ospreay and slammed him on the apron repeatedly heading into a picture-in-picture commercial break. [C]

Ospreay slapped Hobbs in the corner and then made a face that showed concern. Hobbs picked up Ospreay by the throat and then suplexed him. Hobbs blocked a swinging DDT, but Ospreay countered into Stundog Millionaire. Hobbs came right back with a powerslam for a two count.

Ospreay came back with an OsCutter and covered Hobbs for a near fall. Ospreay removed his elbow pad and set up for his finisher, but Hobbs came him and picked him up, only for Ospreay to counter into an inside cradle. Hobbs turned Ospreay inside out with a clothesline and both men stayed down.

Hobbs powerslammed Ospreay from the middle rope and covered him for a near fall. Hobbs barked at referee Aubrey Edwards about her count. Hobbs lowered the straps on his singlet and then went for a spinebuster, but Ospreay countered into a DDT. Ospreay hit a Sky Twister Press and then hit the Hidden Blade before getting the three count…

Will Ospreay defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in 13:20.

After the match, Callis entered the ring and tried to raise the arms of Ospreay and Hobbs, but Hobbs wasn’t having it and got in Ospreay’s face. All three men left the ring. Ospreay headed up the ramp and was interrupted by the entrance theme of Bryan Danielson, who smiled at Ospreay when he passed him on the ramp on his way to the ring. Excalibur hyped Danielson vs. Lance Archer for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good match that didn’t go needlessly long. Ospreay has now defeated all of the other members of the Callis Family, which he’s technically still a member of.

Lance Archer made his entrance coming out of the break and was not accompanied by Jake Roberts…

2. Bryan Danielson vs. Lance Archer. Archer entered the ring and dropped Danielson with a forearm to apparently start the match. Archer dominated the next couple minutes and then Danielson took over and lit him up with kicks to the chest and then to the back of Archer’s leg.

Danielson put Archer’s leg over the middle rope and then hit it with a running dropkick. Archer tossed Danielson to the floor. Archer followed, but Danielson rushed back to the ring and went for a suicide dive. Archer caught Danielson and slammed him on the apron. Archer kicked a ringside crew member and slammed the man on top of Danielson on the ringside floor heading into a PIP break. [C]