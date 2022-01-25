What's happening...

01/25 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Solo Sikoa vs. Boa in a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match, Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo for a shot at the NXT North American Championship, Toxic Attraction vs. Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell, and Persia Pirotta, two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches

January 25, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Solo Sikoa vs. Boa in a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match, Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo for a shot at the NXT North American Championship, Toxic Attraction vs. Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell, and Persia Pirotta, a pair of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament matches, and more (31:28)…

Click here for the January 25 NXT 2.0 audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.