AEW Dynamite in Cleveland (reports needed), AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite poll results, Sasha Banks milestone birthday, Evil, Taylor Wilde, Taylor Rust, The Stro, Volador Jr., Road Warrior Hawk

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. The Beach Break themed show includes Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara in a ladder match for the TNT Championship. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Cleveland, which includes the taping for Friday’s Rampage. If you are attending tonight’s show or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 45 percent of our post show voters. A finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade and was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the TBS Title match.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sasha Banks (Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado) is 30.

-Evil (Takaaki Watanabe) is 36.

-Taylor Wilde (Shantelle Malawski) is 36.

-Taylor Rust (Russell Tayor) is 35.

-The Stro (Robert Kellum) is 49.

-Volador Jr. (Ramon Ibarra Rivera) is 41.

-The late Road Warrior Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) was born on January 26, 1957. He died of a heart attack at age 46 on October 19, 2003.