08/30 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley and MVP for the Raw Tag Titles, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship, Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax in a non-title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley and MVP for the Raw Tag Titles, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship, Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax in a non-title match, and more (28:01)…

