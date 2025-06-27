What's happening...

WWE Smackdown results (6/27): Powell’s live review of Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match for the WWE Women’s Title, The Street Profits vs. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis for the WWE Tag Titles

June 27, 2025

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,349)
June 27, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena
Simulcast live internationally on Netflix (same day delay on USA Network)

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary and touted the show being held in Saudi Arabia. Pyro shot off on the stage. Arrival shots included WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, WWE Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, Women’s U.S. Champion Zelina Vega, Giulia, Jade Cargill, and Asuka…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Cole and Wade Barrett checked in from their broadcast table at ringside, as did the Arabic broadcast team. The podium with the King of the Ring crown was in the ring. The fans continued to sing Cody’s entrance theme once it stopped playing. Cody was about to speak when he was interrupted by entrance music.

Randy Orton walked to the ring, which had a “Riyadh Season” logo in the middle. The crowd continued to sing Orton’s theme after it stopped playing. Orton asked the crowd if they watched Monday’s Raw. The fans cheered. Orton put over Cody’s win over Jey Uso in the KOTR semifinals. Orton said that if Cody and Jey are not in the running for match of the year at Slammy time, then something’s wrong. Orton said the match was a pleasure to watch.

There was a feed issue with Netflix, as a graphic apologized for the interruption, and then a “we’ll be right back” graphic appeared.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.