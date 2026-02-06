WWE Smackdown in Charlotte, Saturday’s AEW Collision, Big Kon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center. The show includes the brand’s fallout from the Royal Rumble. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Pearl Theater at the Palms. The show includes an eight-man Parking Lot Fight. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Charlotte and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Las Vegas. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Big Kon (Ryan Parmeter) is 46. He previously worked as Konnor in The Ascension tag team.