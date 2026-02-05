MLW “Battle Riot VII” results: Vetter’s review of the 40-wrestler Battle Riot match for the MLW Championship, Templario vs. Kushida for the MLW Middleweight Title

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

MLW “Battle Riot VIII”

Taped January 29, 2026, in Kissimmee, Florida, at Osceola Heritage Park

Streamed live February 5, 2026, on the MLW’s YouTube Channel

Joe Dombrowski and Tom Lawlor provided commentary. Lighting and overall production is better than usual.

1. Templario vs. Kushida for the MLW Middleweight Title. I feel like I haven’t seen Kushida wrestle in two or more months! Templario wore white today with red streaks and crosses. They immediately fought on the mat. A bit of a feeling-out process with neither man hitting another notable early on. Kushida hit a basement dropkick at 3:00, and he began targeting Templario’s legs, then switched to a strike on the elbow. Kushida snapped the left arm across his shoulder and laid in some chops.

Templario hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 5:30. He dropped Kushida snake-eyes in the corner. They traded forearm strikes while fighting on the ropes in the corner. Kushida hit a rolling Koppo Kick that sent Templario to the floor. Kushida hit a top-rope flip dive to the floor at 7:00, and that popped Dombrowski and the crowd. Templario nailed a Sasuke Special to the floor, and they were both down.

In the ring, Templario went for a springboard move, but Kushida caught him coming down and applied a cross-armbreaker on the mat! Nice! They traded some rollups, and Kushida hit a running Penalty Kick at 9:30. Kushida went for the Hoverboard Lock, but Templario escaped and dropped Kushida stomach-first to the mat for a nearfall. They got up and traded strikes, and Kushida hit his closed-fist punch to the jaw.

Templario hit an enzuigiri. Kushida hit another basement dropkick. Templario hit a modified Go To Sleep pop-up knee strike, and Joe noted it was “shade of Kenta.” We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Templario hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Kushida applied an ankle lock at 12:30, but Templario got to the ropes. Kushida hit a Shoteil running palm strike, then the Back To The Future (small package driver) for the pin! New champion! I didn’t expect that! That was a really sharp match.

Kushida defeated Templario to win the MLW Middleweight Title at 12:55.

* Ikuro Kwon emerged from the back, got in the ring, and confronted Kushida. However, Kwon attacked the prone Templario! I expected Kushida to break it up, but he joined in and helped stomp down on Templario! Kushida then put on a Contra T-Shirt. Lawlor and Dombrowski were horrified by this development. Well done.

* Backstage, Shotzi Blackheart and Mads “Krule” Krugger walked past each other. She gave him a flirty look, and he paused. What’s that about?

* In a video, Krule watched a computer screen right out of 1982 with green type. Krule told Ikuro Kwon that he is going at it alone as the champ. (So he apparently is quitting Contra?)

* Dombrowski announced that MLW Fusion is returning. So… does that mean a weekly MLW show? I guess I’m fine with that if they have enough first-run, new matches.

2. The 40-man Battle Riot. Yep, just two matches on this 103-minute episode. This is similar to a Royal Rumble, but pinfalls and submissions are also allowed. Killer Kross (w/Scarlett) drew No. 1. Matt Riddle drew No. 2! Joe noted that Kross recently beat Riddle. Matt’s hair is a dark blue/purple here. Kross hit a German Suplex; Riddle hit some roundhouse kicks and jumped on Kross’s back and tried to choke him out. The seven-footer Ben Bishop was No. 3 at 1:00; glad to see they have short intervals. Lawlor heaped praise on Bishop’s size. Riddle choked Bishop, and Ben tapped out! Doc Gallows was No. 4 at 2:30.

Cha Cha Charlie was No. 5, and he danced his way to the ring, then hit a German Suplex on Riddle. Kross flipped Gallows to the floor! Joe was surprised that Doc was gone that quickly. Joe Coffey was No. 6 at 5:30; he’s clean-shaven today and looks younger for it. “Divebomb” Diego Hill was No. 7 and he immediately hit several dropkicks; we have five in the ring. Riddle dropped Diego with a running knee to the jaw. Mads “Krule” Krugger was No. 8, and he carried the MLW Title belt with him. He tossed Cha Cha Charlie.

Krule hit a double clothesline. Hardcore specialist Matthew Justice was No. 9 at 9:30, and he hit several people over the head with a garbage can. Paul Walter Hauser was No. 10; Coffey immediately dropped him with a clothesline, and Coffey is now my favorite wrestler (I joke!) Hauser hit some bodyslams on Coffey. Sid Vicious clone Josh Bishop was No. 11 at 12:30, and he set up some tables on the floor before getting into the match. I am seeing eight in the ring. Bishop and Justice traded blows. Paul London was No. 12, and he immediately charged at former friend Hauser. Bishop hit a Razor’s Edge, launching Justice over the top rope and onto one of the tables on the floor!

Anthony Greene was No. 13 at 16:00, and he hit a running neckbreaker on Hauser to become my new favorite wrestler. Coffey rolled a pineapple like a bowling ball into Greene’s crotch. Don Gato, entering the venue in his car with two pretty women, was No. 14! He had a wooden board that he used to jab into stomachs. Stallion Rogers (f/k/a Curt Stallion in NXT) was No. 15, and it’s his MLW debut. Diego Hill had a ‘Kofi moment,’ where he nearly fell out but his feet stayed on the ropes, and he pulled himself back in. Rogers and Riddle worked together. Don Gato used a kendo stick and his wooden board (apparently used to line up vodka shots).

Austin Aries was No. 16 at 21:00. Lawlor admitted Aries looks great. Don Gato and Stallion Rogers both fell to the floor. Alan Angels was No. 17. London rolled up and pinned Hauser! Coffey just tossed Greene. Hauser jumped on the apron and tossed London to the floor! Australian star Adam Brooks was No. 18 at 24:30. Krule tossed Diego Hill. Hauser — even though they are eliminated — hit a second-rope flip dive onto London as he was lying on a table.

Cody Fluffman was No. 19; I’ve described the rotund, fun-loving kid as a young Blue Meanie. He went to the mat and ‘steamrolled’ his weight over opponents. Kushida was No. 20 at 26:30 as we’ve reached the midpoint! He immediately attacked Krule. Riddle choked out and tossed Coffey. Trevor Lee was No. 21, and Dombrowski noted he’s a surprise return. Ikuro Kwon was No. 22 at 29:30. Fluffman was tossed. Kwon sprayed green mist in Krule’s eyes! Kwon and Kushida worked together and stomped on Krule. Wolfgang (from Gallus) was No. 23.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. was supposed to be No. 24 at 32:30, but we saw video of him being attacked backstage! I guess he’s not coming out after all. Instead, Babathunder (last seen as General Azeez in WWE) took Smith’s spot. He did appear in at least one MLW taping a year ago. Babathunder immediately brawled with Krule. Satoshi Kojima was going to come out, but video also showed he was attacked backstage! Kojima was replaced by Simon Gotch at No. 25! All the Contra guys fought Krule on the apron. Gotch and Kwon were tossed. Krule tossed Kushida too!

A massive, fat masked man knocked Krule to the floor, then hit a splash off the apron onto Krule on the thin mat at ringside. Lawlor noted we are now guaranteed to have a new champion, as Krule has been eliminated! Some mercenaries put Krule in a body bag and carried him away. I think Babathunder is out, too. Jesus Rodriguez was No. 27 at 39:00. (Apparently, the heavy masked man was No. 26.) Karl Anderson was No. 28. Dombrowski noted that Kross and Riddle, who started the match, are both still in there. Those two worked together to flip Bishop out!

Sidney Akeem was No. 29. Alex Hammerstone was No. 30 at 43:00. Kross was bleeding as he traded forearm strikes with Riddle. Hammerstone clotheslined Wolfgang to the floor. Ricky Martinez was No. 31; Dombrowski talked about his past here, but I don’t remember him at all. I’m counting 10 in the ring. The tiny Ariel Dominguez was No. 32; again, he might be 5’2″, and he’s been in MLW in the past. Hammerstone easily scooped up Ariel and tossed him! That was quick. The crowd booed Hammerstone for that.

WWE’s “Festus” was No. 33 (Doc Gallows returning to the ring for his second appearance of the match.) He had a blank look but otherwise hadn’t changed gear or his look. No, I’m wrong, he has ‘Festus’ written across his butt. The crowd chanted, “Ring the bell!” Funny. Several guys in the match shouted they didn’t want that to happen! Karl Anderson shouted at Festus, but didn’t know what to think of this. Donovan Dijak was No. 34 at 50:00, and he immediately traded punches with Riddle, then hit a Choke Bomb on Sidney Akeem. Dijak and Anderson brawled, and Dijak eliminated Karl.

Bishop Dyer was No. 35 (seriously, how many former WWE talents are in this one?) Dijak and Dyer attacked Festus. Karl watched this, marched over to a corner, and rang the ring bell! Festus immediately went nuts and began punching all the 12 or so other guys in the match! Festus tossed Martinez, but Hammerstone snuck up behind and eliminated Festus! Karl rang the bell, and Festus went back to being subdued. LJ Cleary from Ireland (Lyra Valkyria’s spouse) was No. 36 at 53:50. Madman Fulton was No. 37. He tried to toss Riddle, but Matt held onto Fulton’s hair to stop him from being flipped over. Onix The One was No. 38; I don’t recognize him, but he has a great physique! Lawlor praised Onix’s look.

We have 12 or more in the ring. Mr. Thomas was No. 39, and he hit a Black Hole Slam on Sidney Akeem, then he bodyslammed Dijak. Mark Coffey — the final member of Gallus — was No. 40 at 59:00! That’s an underwhelming last entrant. Brooks got tossed. Trevor Lee was tossed. I’m counting 13 left . Jesus was tossed by Riddle. Hammerstone tossed Cleary. Akeem was tossed. Onix was tossed at 62:00. Mr. Thomas was tossed by Dyer and Dijak and we’re down to eight . Mark Coffey was tossed by Kross. The Skyscrapers eliminated Madman Fulton and we’re down to six .

The Skyscrapers stood in one corner; Riddle and Kross stood in another corner. Rather than team up, Aries and Hammerstone brawled, and Alex tossed Austin at 64:30! Hammerstone went to the floor, but Lawlor said he wasn’t eliminated. Dijak battled Riddle while Dyer battled Kross. Lawlor noted that the Skyscrapers are fresh. Riddle avoided Dijak’s Feast Your Eyes. Hammerstone got back in and kicked Riddle. The Skyscrapers went to toss Kross, but Kross escaped. Kross flipped out Dijak, then Dyer. Hammerstone and Riddle were fighting next to the ropes; Kross ran over and flipped them both over! Those last four eliminations happened within 10 seconds of each other. Scarlett jumped in the ring to hug Kross and celebrate, as the crowd chanted, “You deserve it!”

Killer Kross won the 40-man Battle Riot at 67:15 to win the MLW World Title.

* Kross got on the mic and cut a fiery babyface promo and thanked the fans. He noted his mom is now cancer-free, and this is the first time she got a chance to see him compete live, and he put the title over her shoulder (she was standing in the front row). “Until next time… tick-tock!” and he set down the mic and left.

Final Thoughts: A VERY well-booked Rumble. Heck, I’d say the booking was better than the WWE men’s Rumble. I think you could have easily seen many of the final 10 guys in that match coming away as the winner. The Festus humor was really well done — the crowd called for the bell to be rung, and Karl ringing it after he had been eliminated was perfectly set up.

Only a few guys I didn’t know… I seriously don’t recall Ricky Martinez, even as Dombrowski listed off his background credentials in MLW. We never did learn the name of the massive fat guy who knocked Krule out, and the only true debut seemed to be Onix The One. The obvious complaint is the sheer number of former AEW or WWE talents; MLW really hasn’t developed its own stars. I guess you could count Templario as one, and of course, Diego Hill. The Kushida-Templario match topped my expectations — of course, I knew they could have a good match — but I’m surprised MLW actually gave them more than six or eight minutes to do it.

Well … despite my best efforts, I saw someone had posted on Twitter/x who won Battle Riot a week ago — I think the very next day after it occurred. (Yeah, I blocked that X account; no one should give away results in a headline of a show that hasn’t aired yet.) I had no idea that Kushida won his match, though, and that was a pleasant surprise.