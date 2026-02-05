TNA Impact results (2/5): Moore’s review of Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz vs. Elijah and Jada Stone, Elegance Brand vs. Lei Ying Lee, Indi Hartwell, and Xia Brookside

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,124)

Taped January 23, 2026, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum

Simulcast February 5, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s Thursday Night Impact aired, followed by the intro theme…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Ariana Grace joined the commentary team for the opening match…

1. Trey Miguel vs. Adam Brooks. Brooks and Trey started the match with methodical wristholds. Trey did an armdrag to escape. Trey hit Brooks with a sweep into a dropkick combination. Trey hit Brooks with a Triangle Moonsault. Trey blew a kiss at Ariana Grace to gross her out. Brooks turned the tide with a STO on the apron. Trey went for a springboard, but was taken out of the air with a right hook for a two count. Brooks dominated for a stretch.

Trey did a rollup into a kick and basement forearm for a nearfall. Trey used a German Suplex for a moment of respite. Trey ran off Brooks and hit him with a Missile Dropkick. Trey hit Brooks with a Frankendriver. Brooks tripped Trey and hit him with a nice Deadlift Superplex from the apron. Brooks hit Trey with a Suicide Dive. Brooks hit Trey with a Gamengiri and Pump Kick. Brooks hit Trey with a Sitout Bomb for a nearfall. Trey rolled up Brooks for a nearfall.

Brooks came back with a dropkick in the corner. Trey hit Brooks with Poison Rana, Scorpion Kick, and Lightning Spiral for the victory.

Trey Miguel defeated Adam Brooks via pinfall.

After the match Stacks showed up and nailed Trey with the title belt. Grace stormed the ring and berated Stacks for doing things this way…

John’s Thoughts: Fun opener. They said Brooks was Australian right? His look, size as a cruiserweight, and power style really remind me of another Australian, Buddy Matthews. That’s not a bad thing as I think a Power Style is great to counter the high flying cruiserweights, while also having that dynamic speed. Wouldn’t mind him getting signed. Good start for Trey as a singles. I would like it if they allowed him to get a good amount of promo time as he really thrived the last time he was left by his fellow Rascalz, leading to a strong heel and X Division champion run (I like his upside as International Champion more than Stacks at this point).

Gia Miller interviewed Indi Hartwell, Lei Ying Lee, and Xia Brookside. Lee spoke in Mandarin. Hartwell claimed that she welcomed Ash by Elegance back while also hyping up their match against the Elegance Brand….

2. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. Tommy Two Scoops and TW3. Vincent and Tommy started the match with Vincent dominating with methodical strikes. The Righteous used quick tags for tandem offense. TW3 tagged in. Dutch no sold his strikes. Dutch caught TW out of the air and slammed him to the mat. Vincent hit TW3 with a Flatliner. Vincent did a T Pose into a backfall. Dutch hit TW3 with a leg drop. The Righteous hit TW3 with Orange Sunshine (Assisted Side Slam) for the win.

The Righteous defeated TW3 and Tommy Two Scoops via pinfall in 2:23.

Vincent took the mic after the match. He said the Righteous don’t want a war with the Hardys because wars are messy. He said they want to stand beside the Hardys, not across. Vincent asked the Hardys to think about the offer…

The show cut to Matt and Jeff Hardy backstage where Matt pointed out they already beat the Righteous and need to move on. Jeff said he kinda digs what Vincent is saying, but they are still weird. The New System approached Matt and Jeff and beat them down due to the numbers advantage…

John’s Thoughts: Simple squash and good to establish the Righteous on AMC as a lot of their development happened during their AXS lame duck period. I was thinking that they were going to build towards a cinematic match between the Broken Hardys and Righteous, but I’m also liking that The Hardys have multiple teams flanking them with The System also coming after the tag titles.

The show cut to Frankie Kazarian shaking hands with authority figure Daria Rae (with their weird cinematic music playing in the background)…

The show cut to Frankie Kazarian making his entrance. He said he was in “Alber Crack Kee”. Kazarian said he can’t stand Mike Santana wearing his TNA world title. He said he respects Santana being a warrior and one of the toughest men he’s been in the ring with. Kazarian said Mike is not a King. Kaz claimed that he was injured and Mike beat a one armed man. He talked about talking with Daria Rae who was more understanding than Santino.

Kazarian said there’s not a man in “Alber Crack Kee” that can beat even a one armed Frankie Kazarian. Kazarian kept trash talking individual fans and calling them “Marks”. He also called them stupid idiots (I don’t think he’s teasing Jericho?). “The Drifter” Elijah made his entrance to cut off Frankie’s promo, but walking past him to the ring. The rest of the wrestlers for the mixed tag made their entrance…

3. Elijah and Jaida Stone vs. Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz (w/John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Agent Zero). Steelz and Stone started the match. Stone flipped out of the corner and shoved Steelz into the corner. Stone did a Matrix dodge into a few armdrags. Ali got in the way to prevent a Suicide Dive. Order 4 regrouped at ringside. Elijah lifted Stone and Press Slammed them on Order 4.[c]

Back from break, Elijah hit Ali with a nice looking sitout power bomb. Stone and Steelz tagged in with Stone hitting Steelz with a Sling Blade. Stone hit Steelz with a Split legged Moonsault. Hotch and Skyler distracted the referee which allowed Agent Zero to slam Elijah’s back on the apron. Ali tagged in and confronted the legal woman, Stone. Ali shoved Stone around. Stone came back with a forearm.

Stone hit Ali with a DDT (and Ali sold it well as usual). Ali then tossed Stone into the corner. Stone hit Ali with a Tornado DDT. Stone hit Ali and Skyler with a Triangle Moonsault. Hotch tripped Stone on the apron. Stone came back with a superkick. Ali then took out Stone with a Wrecking Ball kick. Ali then tossed Elijah into the steel steps. Stone hit Ali with a drop toehold. Stone hit Ali with a backflip into a Stunner.

Steelz broke up Stone’s pin. Steelz tagged in and ate a Codebreaker from Stone. Ali dragged Stone off the top rope and hit her with the Tombstone Piledriver. Steelz picked up the pinfall.

Order 4 defeated Jaida Stone and Elijah via pinfall in 12:22.

John’s Thoughts: Jaida Stone came out of this match looking really good in defeat and really strong. That said, I thought it was a bit much to have ALL of Order 4 sell and bump around for her for a long period of time. Yes, you can chalk it up to Ali being cocky, but again, these intergender sequences can get messy in terms of psychology. Best part of pairing Stone against Ali is that Ali’s bumps can make anyone look like a million bucks. I can’t wait until they end this middling Order 4 vs. Elijah feud, mostly because Order 4 should be much higher on the card (given that we seen the at their highest point at last year’s Slammiversary). Ali and Steelz in particular are two of the best talkers and wrestlers in the company (People sleep on Steelz, but she can’t have a bad match, and she shows a ton of range talking).

Ariana Grace met up with Santino and was apologetic to her father. She said she’s also disappointed that NXT isn’t giving her opportunities (Damn right! They’re missing out!). Grace asked for a title match to prove that she can stand on her two feet. Santino said it’s not fair and would look like nepotism. Grace said it would make up for the Sweet 16 Santino missed when he was working live events. Santino said he’ll try to make something happen…

