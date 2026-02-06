TNA Impact preview: The card for next week’s AMC show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swan

-Mara Sade vs. Ryan Nemeth in an Albuquerque Street Fight

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana speaks

-BDE responds to Eric Young’s offer

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on January 23 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. Impact is simulcast on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).