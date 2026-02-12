TNA Impact on AMC, ROH on HonorClub, Raw and Smackdown grades, One Man Gang, Pedro Morales

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on January 23 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. The show features Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swan. Impact will be simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 38 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 39 percent of the vote. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-One Man Gang (George Gray) is 66. He also worked as Akeem in WWE.

-The late Pedro Morales died at age 76 on February 12, 2019, following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.