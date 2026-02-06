NXT TV rating: How many viewers watched the crowning of the new NXT Champion?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 629,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down compared to last week’s 674,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.08 rating. Nielsen’s latest formula change started last week and led to increases for all of the major television shows. I’m surprised that NXT viewership dropped this week despite the guarantee of seeing a new NXT Champion crowned. One year earlier, the February 4, 2025, edition of NXT on The CW delivered 766,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating.