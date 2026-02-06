TNA Impact results (2/5): McNeil’s review of the Elegance Brand vs. Lei Ying Lee, Indi Hartwell, and Xia Brookside, Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz vs. Elijah and Jada Stone

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris McNeil, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrismcneil227)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,124)

Taped January 23, 2026, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum

Simulcast February 5, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

[Hour One] Impact opened with a recap of what has been going on with The System, along with the ongoing feud involving Elijah and Order 4 with a shot of the host venue’s exterior.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt welcomed Arianna Grace, who joined them on commentary heading into the first match.

1. Trey Miguel vs. Adam Brooks. The match started off with a bit of chain wrestling, with Brooks getting the upper hand early. Miguel answered back with some offense using the ropes, sending Brooks to the outside before following up with a move off the top turnbuckle.

Brooks later regained control and maintained it in the ring for most of the match until Miguel mounted a comeback, highlighted by a missile dropkick off the top turnbuckle. After a huracanrana, Miguel went back to the top, but Brooks cut him off. From the apron, Brooks superplexed Miguel back into the ring.

Miguel rolled to the outside, where Brooks followed with a dive through the middle ropes. Back in the ring, Brooks hit Miguel with a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Later after a Poison Rana and a Lightning Spiral, Miguel was able to put the match away.

Trey Miguel defeated Adam Brooks via pinfall in 7:34.

After the match, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo came to the ring and attacked Trey Miguel, using the TNA International Championship. Arianna Grace entered the ring visibly upset, asking Lorenzo why he did it.

Chris’s Take: This felt like a strong opener designed to remind viewers of Trey Miguel and what he brings to the roster, while also serving as an introduction for Brooks in his TNA debut. Brooks controlling large portions of the match helped establish him right away, especially for viewers seeing him for the first time, while Miguel’s comeback spots were timed well and played into his speed-based offense. Miguel picking up the win keeps him moving forward and reasserts his position on the roster, while Brooks getting significant offense in his debut makes the loss feel far from damaging. As an opening match, it accomplished its goal by setting the pace and giving both competitors something to build off going forward.

Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Lei Ying Lee, Indi Hartwell, and Xia Brookside. Lee said something in Chinese, which Hartwell translated as telling Ash by Elegance welcome back, but after tonight, she will regret coming back…

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt then gave a rundown of what was left on tonight’s episode…[C]

2. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. Tommy Two Scoops and TW3. Scoops and Vincent started things off. Vincent laid Scoops out with a clothesline, backed him into the corner, and tagged in Dutch. Vincent and Dutch followed up with some double-team offense.

Dutch allowed Scoops to roll to his corner and tag in TW3. Dutch toyed with TW3, letting him get in some offense before cutting him off. After another round of double-team moves, Vincent tagged back in. Vincent and Dutch hit two unique combinations on TW3, ending with an Orange Sunshine, with Dutch getting the one, two, three.

“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch defeated Tommy Two Scoops and TW3 via pinfall in 2:24.

After the match, Vincent grabbed the mic and said they don’t want a war with The Hardys, but instead want to stand beside them. He said they’ve taken different paths, but share the same feeling.

A video of The Hardys was shown. Matt Hardy questioned what the deal was with wanting to be a team, saying they already gave them a title shot and they lost, so it was time to move on.

Jeff Hardy said that in a strange way, he liked what they were saying, but it didn’t line up and didn’t add up. He said it sounded like they were trying to form some sort of new faction.

The System then showed up and told them they should be more concerned about The Righteous. The System then attacked The Hardys, asking when they were going to learn that they can’t beat The System.

Chris’s Take: The win by Vincent and Dutch set the table, but the follow-up angles are what really gave this segment weight. Vincent’s post-match promo made it clear they aren’t looking to challenge The Hardys, but instead align with them, framing it as two teams who took different paths yet share the same feeling. That distinction made the message feel more philosophical than confrontational. The video response from the Hardys complicated things further. Matt Hardy dismissing the idea by pointing out that Vincent and Dutch already had a title shot and lost put the situation in reality. Jeff Hardy, however, added intrigue by admitting he liked what they were saying, even if it didn’t add up, suggesting he senses something deeper, possibly the formation of a new faction. The appearance of The System shifted the focus back to the bigger threat. By telling the Hardys they shouldn’t be concerned about The Righteous before attacking them, The System reinforced their dominance and continued to frame themselves as an unavoidable force. The closing line about the Hardys never being able to beat The System felt like a direct challenge rather than just trash talk. With all of this layered together, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Hardys eventually find themselves needing allies. Whether they like it or not, The Righteous may become necessary reinforcements if the numbers game with The System continues. This segment didn’t just advance one storyline; it quietly connected several, making it one of the more effective narrative pieces of the night.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt then gave another rundown of what was left on tonight’s episode… [C]

A video was shown of Daria Rae and Frankie Kazarian shaking hands backstage. Kazarian then walked away as Rae gave a grin…

Frankie Kazarian came out and addressed the crowd. He said there was a good reason it’s been a few weeks since he has graced TNA with his presence. Kazarian said he couldn’t stomach Mike Santana parading around with his title, but added that he can give credit where credit is due, calling Santana a warrior and one of the toughest men he’s ever been in the ring with.

Kazarian said Santana is not a king like him and does not represent TNA with the dignity and class that he does. He explained that he wrestled at the TNA AMC Premiere with a surgically repaired right hand, and then two days later, the “stooge” Santino Marella sanctioned a Texas Death Match. Kazarian said once again he went out there and gave the fight of a lifetime, but all Santana did was defeat a one-armed man.

Kazarian then said there was good news, stating that he will be world champion again. He mentioned having a very productive meeting with Daria Rae, saying she understands the injustices he has faced and assured him that things will change. Kazarian added that for the rest of the night, there isn’t a man in Albuquerque he couldn’t beat the piss out of.

Kazarian heckled fans at ringside, drawing loud “you suck” chants from the crowd, before Elijah made his way out…

3. Elijah and Jada Stone vs. Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz (w/John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Agent Zero). Jada Stone and Tasha Steelz started the match. Steelz shoved Stone across the ring right away, but Stone answered back with aggression, driving Steelz into the turnbuckles and sending her to the outside. Stone attempted a dive through the ropes, but Mustafa Ali got in the way. Ali checked on Steelz, allowing Elijah to pick up Stone and throw her over the top rope onto Order 4 at ringside. [C]

After the break, Ali and Elijah were in the ring, with Elijah in control, hitting Ali with a powerbomb. Ali tagged in Steelz, and Stone was tagged back in. Stone caught Steelz with a spotlight moonsault off the top turnbuckle. Order 4 distracted the referee, allowing Agent Zero to attack Elijah on the outside.

Back in the ring, Ali shoved Stone around before Stone fired back with a big punch and a DDT. Stone followed with another DDT off the turnbuckles, then went to the top rope and hit a moonsault onto Order 4 on the outside. She laid Jason Hotch out with a kick to the face, but Ali cut her off and sent Elijah into the steel steps.

Ali rolled Stone back into the ring. Stone hit Ali with a rope-assisted stunner and went for the pin, but Steelz broke it up. With Steelz in the ring, Stone connected with double knees. Stone went back to the top rope, but Ali grabbed her and hit his Highwayman’s Farewell while Agent Zero distracted the referee. Ali then placed Steelz on top of Stone for the win.

Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz defeated Elijah and Jada Stone via pinfall in 12:19.

Chris’s Take: This match continued to reinforce Order 4 as a group that thrives on control, interference, and numbers. Stone came off as fearless throughout, repeatedly throwing herself into danger and standing toe-to-toe with Ali, which helped elevate her despite the loss. Her offense was given plenty of shine, making her feel like more than just a tag partner in this situation. The finish fit perfectly with Ali’s current presentation. Once momentum started slipping, Order 4 immediately went to distractions and outside involvement, keeping Ali protected while advancing the faction’s dominance. Elijah being neutralized on the outside also keeps his issues with Ali alive, especially after earlier tensions between them.

Backstage, Arianna Grace told her father that nothing she does is ever good enough and that NXT won’t give her opportunities. Santino Marella told her she will be a greater superstar than he ever was and asked what he could do to help.

Grace asked for a title match. Marella said that wouldn’t be fair, but Grace replied that it would make up for him missing her sweet 16. Marella said he would figure it out…[C]

[Hour Two] Backstage, “The Suit” Daria Rae provided an official rundown of the matches scheduled for TNA No Surrender on February 13. Rae first announced that Stacks would defend the TNA International Championship against Trey Miguel. She then confirmed an eight-man tag team match pitting The Hardys and The Righteous against Order 4. Rae also revealed the night’s main event, which will see Mike Santana and Leon Slater team up to face Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards.

Following the announcement, Santino Marella approached Rae and informed her that an additional match had been added to the card: Lei Ying Lee will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Arianna Grace. Rae reacted skeptically, remarking that the decision screams nepotism and favoritism…

The backstage segment ended abruptly when Steve Maclin was spotted in the background. Seeing Maclin, Rae questioned Marella about why he was present. Marella explained that he had authorized Maclin to be backstage in order to say his goodbyes and told Rae to “take it easy.”

Rae fired back, accusing Marella of being emotional and irrational, stating that this was part of the ongoing problem with his decision-making. She said she would be taking the issue to the board…

Maclin addressed the camera backstage, stating that this would be the final time he would be speaking to the TNA world. Maclin admitted that the moment “sucks,” explaining that TNA gave him a home when no one else believed in him. He credited the company for helping shape his career, noting that it led to him becoming a two-time TNA International Champion and a former TNA World Champion.

Maclin acknowledged that he does not show his emotions often, but said that TNA will always matter to him because of the locker room and the bond shared among the roster, describing it as “the land of misfit toys.” He said he was leaving with his head held high and a tear in his eye.

As Maclin attempted to leave, Mike Santana stopped him and thanked Maclin for being the first person to welcome him back to TNA. Santana said that going toe-to-toe with Maclin on his first night back made him realize that he still had what it takes to succeed in the company. He also thanked Maclin for everything he has done for TNA.

The two embraced, but the moment quickly turned violent as Maclin suddenly attacked Santana. Security rushed in to separate them, ultimately pulling Maclin off Santana and escorting him out of the building… [C]

Following the commercial break, a recap was shown highlighting the confrontation between Maclin and Santana. On commentary, Tom Hannifan said he was disappointed in his friend Steve Maclin following the backstage incident…

4. Tessa Blanchard (w/Victoria Crawford, Mila Moore) vs. Rachel Ley. The match started with Blanchard slamming Ley to the ground and immediately working over Ley’s left arm. Blanchard kept the pressure on, whipping Ley into the turnbuckles. After a dropkick between the shoulder blades, Blanchard went for the pin, but Ley kicked out.

Blanchard continued to control the match, keeping the momentum on her side. Ley tried to mount some offense, but it was quickly shut down after a clothesline from Blanchard. Ley later attempted a moonsault from the top rope but missed, allowing Blanchard to hit her Buzzsaw DDT for the win…

Tessa Blanchard defeated Rachel Ley via pinfall in 3:26.

Chris’s Take: This was all about Blanchard. Ley got a few moments, but Blanchard was in control from start to finish. This also marked Blanchard’s AMC debut, and she was presented strong right out of the gate.

The TNA Injury Report was given, noting that Rich Swann and AJ Francis are both recovering from last week’s No Holds Barred match. It was also stated that Jada Stone is being evaluated following her match earlier in the night. Additionally, Ash By Elegance has been cleared to return to in-ring competition tonight…

The commentary team announced that Santana would address the TNA audience later in the night following the earlier attack by Maclin… [C]

A video aired featuring Ryan Nemeth and Mara Sade at a football stadium. Nemeth claimed that Sade has been assaulting him, but said he is the superior athlete. Sade then showed off her best Mr. Perfect impression by throwing the football, running the route, and making the catch. Nemeth attempted the same but ended up throwing out his shoulder.

The two then moved on to darts, where Sade threw a dart into Nemeth’s back. They later went to a basketball court, where Nemeth lost a game of HORSE. The segment ended with Sade laying Nemeth out with a superkick…

Eric Young confronted BDE backstage. BDE said he wasn’t interested in “the cleanse,” but Young claimed BDE has power and that the truth could change him. Young then pinned BDE against the wall, said he was giving him the “gift of time,” and told him he expects an answer next week…

5. “The Elegance Brand” Ash, Heather, and M by Elegance (w/The Personal Concierge, Mr. Elegance) vs. Indi Hartwell, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee. Lee and Ash tarted things off. Ash quickly tagged in M, who tried to show off some karate-style offense but was shut down by Lee. Lee then tagged in Brookside, and the two double-teamed M. Brookside worked M over with a headlock. M briefly countered, but Brookside regained control and kept the pressure on, isolating M from her corner.

M was eventually able to tag Ash back in, which brought all six women into the ring. A brawl broke out, with Elegance being thrown to the floor going into a break. [C]

After the break, Brookside and Heather were in until Heather tagged Ash back in, with Lee tagging in on the other side. Lee hit an eight-count punch in the corner, but Mr. Elegance shoved her off the ropes while the referee was distracted, giving Ash control. Ash worked Lee over with a headlock until Lee fought out of it, with both women taking each other down with clotheslines. Lee made the tag to Hartwell, while Ash tagged M. Hartwell came in hot, hitting a series of clotheslines and a spinebuster on M for a near fall.

M tagged Heather back in as Hartwell tagged Brookside. The match spilled to ringside, where Brookside jumped off the top rope onto The Elegance Brand. The Personal Concierge attempted to throw glitter at Brookside but hit Mr. Elegance instead. Back in the ring, Brookside rolled up Heather to pick up the win.

Indi Hartwell, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee defeated “The Elegance Brand” Ash, Heather, and M via pinfall in 12:43.

After the match, The Elegance Brand attacked Brookside in the middle of the ring…

Chris’s Thoughts: This was a fun six-woman tag that kept the pace up and gave everyone something to do. Ash By Elegance continues to lean into the outside interference, while Brookside picking up the win gives her team momentum and keeps the Knockouts division moving forward.

Santana was shown backstage making his way to the ring…[C] A video package aired promoting a documentary on JDC, which is now streaming on YouTube and TNA+…

Matches were announced for next week, including Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann, and Mara Sade looking to silence Ryan Nemeth in an Albuquerque Street Fight…

Santana was in the ring playing to the crowd. He said that a few weeks ago he told the TNA world that he knows what it means to carry the weight of the TNA World Championship and that he understands having a target on his back. Santana said he’s fine with that because he thrives in chaos.

Santana then addressed what happened backstage with Maclin, saying he didn’t expect the World Title to turn a close friend into a worse enemy. He said it’s all good, but next time, if someone wants the title, don’t stab him in the back—stab him in the chest.

The System then hit the ring and attacked Santana. As The System held Santana down, Eddie Edwards grabbed the TNA World Championship, looking to use it on Santana. Before he could, the music of The Hardys hit, and they ran to the ring to brawl with The System.

The numbers advantage caught up to them, as The System laid out both The Hardys and Santana. Moose’s music then hit, drawing The System’s attention to the ramp, but Moose appeared behind them on the apron. Moose took the fight to The System, laying them out and throwing them out of the ring to end the segment…