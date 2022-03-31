What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The initial lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

March 31, 2022

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a tables match.

-Qualifying matches for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena, and AEW Rampage will be taped the same night. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members, including Patreon subscribers.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.