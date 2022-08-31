Undertaker’s one-man show is coming to Philadelphia

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday regarding Undertaker’s one-man show coming to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 7.

STAMFORD, Conn., August 31, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Friday, October 7 at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia ahead of WWE Extreme Rules®.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, September 6 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place Saturday, October 8 live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tickets are currently available via wellsfargocenterphilly.com and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Powell’s POV: Undertaker did his first one-man show over SummerSlam weekend and will be doing two more in Cardiff, Wales this week. It looks like these are becoming regular piggyback events over WWE PLE weekends.