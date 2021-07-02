Three wrestlers added to the MLW Battle Riot match

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Saturday to announce the additions of Davey Richards, Daivari, and Kit Osbourne to the Battle Riot match.

Davey Richards, Daivari & Kit “Rip Von Erich” Osbourne have been added to MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Tickets are unavailable for this event as it has sold out.

Davey Richards: What bigger impact could the “American Wolf” make in his first night in Major League Wrestling than outlasting 39 other wrestlers and securing a title shot? Training hard at his St. Louis fight camp, Richards is expected to be one to watch in the Battle Riot.

Daivari: The Iranian super soldier of CONTRA adds a numbers advantage to the international cabal. With several of CONTRA’s crusaders confirmed for the Battle Riot, does this diminish Hammerstone’s odds of going the distance and attaining a guaranteed title shot against Fatu?

Kit Osbourne: The self proclaimed son of Lance Von Erich has promised to eliminate his “cousins” Ross and Marshall and aid Tom Lawlor and his Team Filthy compatriots in going the distance and winning the Battle Riot.

Will one of these 3 men have his hand raised in triumph? Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Ross Von Erich

Marshall Von Erich

Richard Holliday

TJP

Davey Richards

Myron Reed

Calvin Tankman

Gino Medina

Aramis

Arez

King Mo

Kevin Ku

Savio Vega

Daivari

EJ Nduka

Lee Moriarty

Bu Ku Dao

Alex Kane

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Kit Osbourne

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Bunkhouse Brawl

Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Dominic Garrini • Kevin Ku • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Konnan and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for July 10 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

